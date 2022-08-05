Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,990,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 404,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $117.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

