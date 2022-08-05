Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 1,813 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $18,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after buying an additional 81,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $28,759,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after buying an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,304. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

