Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.79. The stock had a trading volume of 97,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

