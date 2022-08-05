Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.50. 148,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,669. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

