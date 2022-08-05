Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $54.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,180,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,037 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 289,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 7,230,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

