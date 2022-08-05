Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 283.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 6,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.8% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 88,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.30. 680,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

