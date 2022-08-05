Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,587 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 271,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,149,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

