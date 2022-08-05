Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after acquiring an additional 114,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after buying an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,323,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $157.11. 1,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,120. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.95.

