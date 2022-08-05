WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,408 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $2,428,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile



Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

