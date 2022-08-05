WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 325,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

