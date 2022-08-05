WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,627 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 206,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

