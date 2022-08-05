WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,075 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.49% of Kopin worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 273,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

KOPN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 11,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. Analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

