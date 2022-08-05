WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,437. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

