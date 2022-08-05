WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 18,470 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,175 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,548,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

