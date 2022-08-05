WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 29,094 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the period. Innovative Solutions and Support accounts for approximately 2.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 6.53% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

ISSC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,613. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,008 shares in the company, valued at $833,333.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,360.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,185 shares of company stock worth $233,603 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

