WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.36-4.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $103.12. 1,061,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

