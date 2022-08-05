Wells Fargo & Company Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $123.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

