Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

