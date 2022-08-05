Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

