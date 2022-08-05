Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.58 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

