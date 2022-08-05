Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.58 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
