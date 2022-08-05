Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

