Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.65 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of WDC traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. 146,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,330. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 153.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

