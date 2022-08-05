Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Up 7.7%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 72,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$52.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

