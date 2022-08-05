Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.23.

WU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 254.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

