Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.36

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as low as $10.74. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 8,444 shares changing hands.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 188.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

