WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $45.41 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $45.41 million and $728,658.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

