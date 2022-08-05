WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 514,413 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $17.84.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WideOpenWest

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 122,862 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 305,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 68,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

