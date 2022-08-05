Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CFO Sells $703,300.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

