Wing Finance Reaches Market Cap of $38.54 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $38.54 million and approximately $32.85 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 69% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.12 or 0.00060707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,615 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

