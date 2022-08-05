WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

WisdomTree Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.43 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.60 million, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 150.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,738,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 7,845,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,596,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after buying an additional 143,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 244,292 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

