Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Critical Contrast

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and Momentive Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.27 billion 3.08 -$117.21 million ($5.01) -13.63 Momentive Global $443.79 million 2.90 -$123.25 million ($0.88) -9.75

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentive Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -21.70% -136.41% -10.75% Momentive Global -28.57% -34.50% -12.99%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Wix.com and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Wix.com has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wix.com and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 1 9 7 0 2.35 Momentive Global 0 3 2 0 2.40

Wix.com presently has a consensus price target of $139.94, indicating a potential upside of 104.99%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $33.92, indicating a potential upside of 295.30%. Given Momentive Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Wix.com.

Summary

Wix.com beats Momentive Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 222 million registered users and 6 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on. The company also provides Audience panel, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Purpose-built insights solutions offers a suite of solutions, such as brand and industry tracking, usage & attitudes, and concept, packaging, Ad, name, message, and logo design testing; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

