Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,377 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.79 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

