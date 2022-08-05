Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 15,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

