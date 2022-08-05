Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $150,000 Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health stock opened at $474.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.32 and a 200-day moving average of $477.77. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

