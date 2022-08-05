Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

