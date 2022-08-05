Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

RCL opened at $39.45 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

