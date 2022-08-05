Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 450 Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned about 0.20% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RINF stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $34.55.

