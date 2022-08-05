Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 652 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $99.82 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.