World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

World Token (WORLD) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Token has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a market capitalization of $180,222.11 and $669.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,555,298 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_.

World Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

