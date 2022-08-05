W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 10.7% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.74. 36,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,835,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
W&T Offshore Trading Up 8.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $665.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.
Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
