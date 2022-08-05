WT Wealth Management Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

NYSE:V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

