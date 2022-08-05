Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.51-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.08. 6,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

