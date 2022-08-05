Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of XNCR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.45. 3,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,017. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 0.61. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Xencor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Xencor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

