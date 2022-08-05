XMax Achieves Market Capitalization of $655,627.96 (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. XMax has a total market cap of $655,627.96 and approximately $221,552.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,906.13 or 0.99992856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003687 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00131745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065781 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

