XMON (XMON) Price Hits $31,167.69

XMON (XMON) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $31,167.69 or 1.35430070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $46.59 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

Buying and Selling XMON

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

