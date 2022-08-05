XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is Aspex Management HK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up 10.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 1.19% of XPeng worth $264,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in XPeng by 114.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,926. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

