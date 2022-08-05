Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XPER. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 367.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xperi by 96.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 445,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 640.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 487,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 421,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $5,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

