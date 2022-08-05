XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.55-$5.90 EPS.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 2,149,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 179.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 350,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 224,847 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 64.7% during the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 77,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.