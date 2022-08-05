xRhodium Market Cap Hits $393,414.82 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $393,414.82 and $164.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003125 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.
- ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006579 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001799 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000232 BTC.
About xRhodium
xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.
xRhodium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.