Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 49,194 shares changing hands.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

About Xtant Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Xtant Medical worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.