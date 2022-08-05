Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 49,194 shares changing hands.
Xtant Medical Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical
About Xtant Medical
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xtant Medical (XTNT)
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.